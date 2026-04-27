What to know about Detroit property tax deadlines, resources

For many Detroit homeowners, property taxes can be confusing and overwhelming.

With key deadlines passing, officials say what you do next can make a big difference.

"If they miss that March 31 deadline, they're probably getting foreclosed. They don't have an opportunity to get the property back," said Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree.

That deadline comes after years of unpaid taxes, but officials say there are multiple warnings before it gets to that point.

"So, we have people who are getting foreclosed have received at least 10 notices from our office over the three years," said Sabree.

For many homeowners, the bigger question is, how are these taxes calculated in the first place?

"On average throughout the State of Michigan, property value should be no more than 50% of the true cash value of the property," said Detroit Board of Review Director Willie Donwell.

Donwell says those values are based on local data, including sales within your neighborhood.

"They look at that information based upon the two-year study period that's given to them by the State Tax Commission, and then they calculate those values based upon geographic areas within a municipality," said Donwell.

But for homeowners struggling to pay, there are options.

"So, it provides an opportunity for a homeowner to see a reduction or elimination of the current year property taxes," said Donwell.

That includes the HOPE program, which can reduce taxes anywhere from partial relief to a full exemption.

"We offer exemptions ranging from 100% to 75% to 50% to 25%, and under special circumstances, even a 10% exemption," said Donwell.

Even if you're not sure you qualify, city leaders say you should still apply.

There are also opportunities to get help in person.

The city is hosting a "Healthy Homes" event on May 9 at the Islamic Center in Detroit, where residents can get help applying for the Hope program and connect with other resources for future tax deadlines.

"If they have a question, call and ask us," said Donwell.

As deadlines approach, officials say the most important thing homeowners can do right now is act early and ask for help if they need it.