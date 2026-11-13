Westland man accused of fatally shooting his grandmother, setting her house on fire

A Westland man is accused of shooting and killing his 79-year-old grandmother and then setting their home on fire.

Donavan Shane Laverty, 33, is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of second-degree arson, one count of discharge of a firearm in a building and two counts of felony firearm.

On the morning of Nov. 11, Wayne County prosecutors allege Laverty fired a handgun several times at a home in the 33800 block of Calumet Court in Westland, striking his grandmother, Sandra Stanton, in the head.

Authorities allege Laverty then poured an accelerant on boxes inside the home and ignited a fire.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw smoke coming from inside. Police were unable to gain entry to the home due to the smoke and fire.

The fire was extinguished, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, authorities said.

"She put him in. She was a good-hearted woman," said neighbor Ben Lapinski. "I loved her dearly because we talked and everything else.

Laverty was arrested at the scene and is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 14, according to prosecutors.