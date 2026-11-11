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Woman found murdered inside burning Westland home; suspect in custody, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A suspect is in custody after a woman was found murdered inside a burning home in Westland on Wednesday morning, police say. 

Police responded to a home on the 33000 block of Calumet Court around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of shots fired. 

When officers arrived at the home, they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Police were unable to gain entry to the home due to the smoke and fire. 

Once the fire had diminished, a deceased woman was found inside the home. 

Investigators believe the woman was murdered and the house was then set on fire. Police identified a suspect at the scene and arrested him. 

Police are withholding the victim's name until the family has been notified. The suspect will be named once they are charged and arraigned. 

Authorities say they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and that there is no threat to the public.  

An investigation is ongoing. 

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