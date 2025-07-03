Westland hit-and-run victim continues recovery, police still searching for suspect

Metro Detroit woman speaks out after being struck by vehicle

Nearly three weeks ago, Megan King says her life changed in an instant.

On June 13, she was crossing the intersection at Cherry Hill Road and Venoy Road in Westland to pick up some dishes at the corner store.

"I stopped at the light; I waited for cars that didn't yield to me. Everyone was stopped; I continued along the intersection with the light, saying I could go. Next thing you know, I'm halfway through the intersection, and I'm getting tossed into the air," said King.

A nearby business shared surveillance footage with King of the moment she was hit — something she says is etched in her mind forever.

"That's the scariest thing that I've ever experienced, and definitely the worst pain I've ever experienced in my life as well," said King.

Even worse, she says the driver didn't stop and just kept driving.

"I remember just, like, getting hit by a black car, and then I just seen the lights in the air, and the next thing you know, I was on the ground and watching the car speed away from me," said King.

King's boyfriend, John Bastian, was home at the time — only three blocks away when he got her call.

"It hurts to see her just laying in the middle of the road, and it's, it's raining, and all these people are just driving by and honking at her. No one even bothered to come out and help her," said Bastian.

The couple moved to the area just a few days before to get more space for their growing family.

"We had an apartment out in Belleville for about three years, and we just needed something bigger, especially for our dogs," said Bastian.

King says what was supposed to be a summer full of fun memories is now one she would rather forget.

"It was very terrifying. It's definitely something I never want to experience ever again," said King.

King broke her back and pelvis in two places, needing fusion surgery and extensive physical therapy.

Luckily, while doctors say she is making great progress and should make a full recovery, her journey back is just beginning.

"This basically ruined my life forever. I'm going to have a whole bunch of more obstacles now; I'm going to have to go through more pain. The doctor said this basically aged me 10 years," said King.

Almost a month later, Westland police say the suspect in the hit-and-run still hasn't been found.

Westland Police Department

Police released a photo of an unknown black sedan — possibly a Nissan — that failed to stop after the crash and fled eastbound on Cherry Hill.

King says she wanted to share her story to hopefully help find the person who did this and get the answers she needs.

"I don't care what the situation was. You hit me, and you immediately left. You could have stopped, called the cops, made sure I was okay, and then leave, for all I care. But you left me there," said King.

If you have any information that may help identify the suspect, contact Westland police at 734-722-9600.