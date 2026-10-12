Westbound I-696 lanes back open; eastbound lanes expected to reopen by end of 2026

After years of orange barrels, detours and shifting traffic patterns, drivers on I-696 are seeing a major sign of progress.

Westbound I-696 reopened Monday morning between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway following a weekend closure that allowed crews to shift traffic onto the newly reconstructed westbound lanes. The move marks one of the biggest milestones yet in MDOT's Restore the Reuther project. The I-696 weekend closure marks a major step toward completing the Restore the Reuther project.

For nearby businesses, it's more than just a traffic update.

Three months ago, CBS News Detroit spoke with businesses along the corridor about the challenges of navigating ongoing construction. Back at Royal Oak Roast on Monday, employees said the latest traffic shift has them feeling optimistic.

"It's definitely growing pains right now," said assistant manager Kaitlyn Hamza. "We're trying our best to be flexible with everything that's happening."

Hamza has worked at the coffee shop for about a year and a half, giving her a front-row seat to the construction project and its impact on customers and employees.

She said road closures often created uncertainty, with some days bringing plenty of business and others slowing to a crawl.

"It will be nice to have it open and to be able to just kind of be in our flow again, because it's been back and forth," Hamza said. "It's busy, and then it's not busy. I just want it to be consistent."

While westbound traffic is now back on the rebuilt roadway, construction is not completely finished. The westbound Woodward Avenue exit ramp remains closed while resurfacing work is completed, and eastbound I-696 remains closed between the Lodge and I-75 as crossover work continues.

MDOT expects the eastbound lanes to reopen before the end of the year.

Drivers who travel the corridor regularly say the construction has added time to their commutes but that they're choosing to stay positive.

"Everywhere you go is construction," said commuter Michael Frierson. "If I let that bother me, I'm gonna go to another spot, and that's gonna bother me, and then I'll be bothered all day. So I try not to let things outside of me bother me."

Hamza admitted the constant cycle of openings and closures has left some drivers skeptical whenever a new milestone is announced.

"I still have trust issues," she joked.

But despite that skepticism, Hamza believes crews are making real progress.

"I'm really excited. I trust them. I know they're doing a great job. They're working hard, and they're gonna get it done," Hamza said.

For business owners, employees and commuters who have spent years navigating construction delays, Monday's reopening feels like more than a traffic shift.

It's a sign that the finish line may finally be coming into view.