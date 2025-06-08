Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 1 in custody after shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories
Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories 04:00

Two males are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday.

Police say it happened on the 18900 block of Greydale Street near the intersection of 7 Mile and Telegraph roads just before 3 a.m.

Responding officers found the two males dead when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.