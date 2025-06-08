2 dead, 1 in custody after shooting on Detroit's west side, police say

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Two males are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday.

Police say it happened on the 18900 block of Greydale Street near the intersection of 7 Mile and Telegraph roads just before 3 a.m.

Responding officers found the two males dead when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.