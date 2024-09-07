West Bloomfield woman charged in string of armed robberies

(CBS DETROIT) - A West Bloomfield woman has been charged in connection with multiple armed robberies at Oakland County businesses.

According to West Bloomfield police, the Oakland County Prosecutor's office is charging the 36-year-old woman with seven counts of armed robbery.

She's also charged with eight counts of felony firearm, one count of discharging a weapon in a building and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The 36-year-old was arraigned on Saturday in Oakland County court.

Police took her into custody Wednesday night after authorities getting several 911 calls businesses in West Bloomfield and Orchard Lake about armed robberies. One of the calls came from a CVS Pharmacy at 6070 W. Maple Rd. in West Bloomfield, and the caller said the suspect had fired two shots. Officers took the 36-year-old into custody at the parking lot of the CVS.

On Friday, a West Bloomfield bank was robbed by someone wearing an "old man" mask, police say. The suspect left the bank with a large sum of money. Anyone with information about that robbery should call the West Bloomfield Police Department at 248-975-8934.