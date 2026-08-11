West Bloomfield Township man dies in diving incident in Florida Keys

A West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, man died in a Florida hospital after being found unresponsive while diving in the Florida Keys, local authorities said.

Stephen Matheny, 64, was found unresponsive while diving in the waters off Marathon, Florida, on Aug. 10, the Monroe County (Florida) Sheriff's Office said.

Matheny was pulled from the water around 11:20 a.m., with the U.S. Coast Guard responding. First responders began CPR, and Matheny was taken to Fishermen's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Matheny's cause of death is being investigated, but authorities do not believe that foul play was involved.

Autopsy results are pending.