From welfare to CEO: Detroit woman helps others reach their potential

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman who rose through the ranks to become the head of a local credit union is sharing her story to help others reach their full potential.

For 18 years, Sati Smith has been an essential member at Diversified Members Credit Union in Detroit.

Since October 2023, she's held the title of Chief Executive Officer. Smith is the first woman of color to hold this rank in DMCU's 94-year history. A position that was not handed but earned.

Photographed is Sati Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Diversified Members Credit Union in Detroit. Diversified Members Credit Union

"It's inspiring to me. … I am excited for me and the opportunities that I've been awarded. But most importantly, it sets an example that other people can do the same thing that I did," Smith stated.

Starting her career as a single mom on welfare at age 23 with no high school diploma, Smith persevered. She got her GED and put herself through college.

"Ultimately, it paid off. When you are struggling, so to speak, or if you don't have the resources that you need to accomplish things, it's very difficult, and it was very difficult. But having support and making a decision that I need to do something else, that's what I did. I wanted something more. I wanted something more," said Smith.

Smith began as a bank teller, climbing the ladder to eventually reach her goal of becoming CEO.

As she continues to break the glass ceiling, she's committed to encouraging others on their journey so they too can achieve greatness.

"The most important advice is to never give up. Don't give up, don't stop, and believe in yourself. Even when no one believes in you, believe in yourself," Smith stated.

Smith says another aspiration she has as CEO is to give back to the community and grow more of a footprint in the Metro Detroit area.