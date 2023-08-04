Weekend road closures in Metro Detroit. Here's a list

(CBS DETROIT) - Drivers should be sure to allow for some extra travel time as they head into the weekend because several construction projects will occur across Metro Detroit, prompting lane closures and detours.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the road projects, saying that all work is weather dependent.

Here's the list:

I-75 in Oakland County

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, crews will close northbound and southbound I-75 between Dixie Highway and Saginaw Road for bridge demolition. Traffic will be directed to Dixie Highway in both directions during the closure. The closure is expected to end by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

I-696 in Oakland County

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, crews will close the eastbound I-696 ramp to southbound Orchard Lake Road. MDOT officials say this closure will be in place until early September.

In addition, starting at 6 a.m. and ending by 10 a.m. on Sunday, there will be intermittent, 15-minute closures on eastbound and westbound I-696 at Farmington Road.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, crews will close the eastbound I-696 entrance and exit ramps at Campbell-Hilton Road for pavement repairs. This is expected to be in place until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

I-94 in Macomb County

MDOT officials say starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and going through 5 a.m. on Monday, eastbound and westbound I-94 will have one lane open between County Line and 23 Mile roads.

In addition, starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, the eastbound I-94 ramp to New Haven Road will be closed through the end of the month.

The M-19 overpass above I-94 will be closed until mid-August.

M-10 in Detroit (Lodge Freeway)

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, two lanes will open from Wyoming Avenue to Linwood Street on southbound M-10. This will be in place through 5 p.m. Sunday.

The following ramps will also be closed:

NB M-10 (Lodge) exit to Wyoming Avenue

SB Wyoming Avenue entrance to SB M-10 (Lodge)

NB Wyoming Avenue exit to SB M-10 (Lodge)

Franklin Road in Oakland County

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, northbound and southbound Franklin Road will be closed from Telegraph Road to Square Lake Road. Crews will be completing pavement work. The closure will be lifted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

M-102 in Wayne County (Eight Mile Road)

Starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, crews will close the M-102 bridge over I-75 for substructure repair. This closure will go until the end of November. Traffic will be directed to the Eight Mile Road drives in both directions.

In addition, starting at 6 p.m. and ending by 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, westbound M-102 will have one lane open from Van Dyke Avenue to Woodward Avenue.

Looking ahead to next week's closures