Wayne man, 35, accused of stealing donation box from Dearborn restaurant

A 35-year-old man is charged with larceny in a building in connection with the theft of a donation box benefiting the Mohamed Said Charity Foundation from a restaurant earlier this month, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said Demarcus Jermaine Thompson, of Wayne, Michigan, was working as a food delivery driver on July 5 when he stole the donation box from a restaurant on the 10400 block of Ford Road in Dearborn, Michigan.

Thompson was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by the Dearborn Police Department, the prosecutor's office said, and arraigned on Friday.

A judge set Thompson's bond at $10,000 cash or surety with a 10% option. He will be required to wear a GPS tether if it's posted, according to the prosecutor's office.

Online court records show Thompson is set to appear at a probable cause conference on July 29.

The Mohamed Said Charity Foundation was named after Melvindale Police Department Corporal Mohamed Said, who was killed in the line of duty in 2024. The organization, according to its website, supports the families of fallen officers, empowers youth and encourages community activities and leadership programs.