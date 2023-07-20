Wayne County woman wins $500K from Michigan Lottery on scratch off lottery ticket

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County woman won $500,000 from a scratch off lottery ticket she asked the store clerk to pick out for her.

The lucky 22-year-old player purchased the winning ticket at Mac's II, located at 22399 Northline Road in Taylor, when she and her boyfriend stopped at the store for a bottle of wine.

"My boyfriend and I stopped to get a bottle of wine on a way to a party at his grandmother's house," said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. "When I was checking out, I asked the clerk to grab me a $5 instant game ticket, and he handed me the $500 Large ticket.

She continued and said, "When I got back to the car, I scratched the ticket off and saw I matched the number six for a $500,000 prize. I ran back inside to have the ticket scanned and that's when everything got crazy. People were all so excited for me and celebrating my huge win!"

The 22-year-old recently claimed her prize and said she plans to share her prize with her family and save the rest.

"Growing up, we made ends meet but it was tight. Going from having almost nothing to having something in my bank account is overwhelming, but amazing at the same time," the player said.

Each $500 Large ticket gives players the chance to win prizes from $5 up to $500,000.