The Wayne County Third Circuit Court is alerting Metro Detroit residents to a scam involving alleged outstanding warrants for failure to appear for jury duty.

Court officials say that within the past two weeks, several people arrived at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center on Russell Street in Detroit after receiving phone calls or emails that they had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for jury duty.

Wayne County Third Circuit Court is the largest circuit court in Michigan, with 60 judges assigned to cases. While the Criminal Justice Center sees hundreds of area residents reporting for jury duty each week, these individuals were not in "failure to appear" status. The contacts they received were not legitimate communications from the court or the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the court staff said.

This is not the first time that the Third Circuit Court has been the target of such activity. Such a scam was carried out by phone in 2016, claiming the person had missed jury duty.

Court officials say area residents should not follow instructions from unsolicited callers or emails that direct them to appear at the courthouse, and should not provide personal or financial information or make any payments in response to such contacts.

If you have questions about jury service communications from Wayne County Third Circuit Court, contact the Third Circuit Court Jury Services team at 313-224-2507.