Wayne County sledding hill closed after multiple injuries reported

Barricades have been posted at Middlebelt Hill in Westland, Michigan, as Wayne County authorities urge people to stop sledding at that location until further notice.

The site is in Hines Park, an area that follows the Middle River Rouge through several communities.

Two adults and one child have been recently injured there to the point that hospital treatment was needed, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed. One of the adults remains at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.

In one such instance, two girls who were sledding went past the tree line into the ravine. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and other first responders got them out of the water.

Park visitors are asked to watch for the signage and barricades.

"Please be advised that Middlebelt Hill at Hines Park in Westland is currently closed until further notice," the Wayne County Parks Department posted Wednesday night on social media.

Wayne County Parks also posted a reminder on social media that "we want to remind everyone that Wayne County hills are not supervised, and sledding is during Parks hours only."