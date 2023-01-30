Wayne County Sheriff's Office recruiting to fill 100 deputy positions

(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping officers on staff is becoming a full-time job for local police agencies.

Department heads are going to the drawing board to figure out ways to increase officer retention.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is drafting plans to attract new talent.

"They all start off working for six months on the corrections side," said WCSO recruiter Mark Diaz.

"At some point, they will be offered an opportunity to attend another academy, a 16-week academy and then get sworn in to be an officer that can work the streets."

Last November, the Detroit Police Department, which is the largest law enforcement agency in the county, increased starting wages by $10,000 to secure positions.

Diaz says the department is working to fill 100 deputy positions in a field that is becoming more competitive than ever.

"Sheriff Washington, he has definitely gotten the ear of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and those two have a fantastic working relationship where that conversation is being had at this moment to increase and improve on current wages and benefits for Wayne County sheriff deputies," Diaz said.

Deputy officials say, although compensation is a top concern for candidates, the job is not just an opportunity, but a calling.

"That comes back to the community aspect and those solid relationships that the sheriff's office has in the community that truly helps to make this a job that's comprehensive and cohesive with our community," Diaz said.

Executive Warren Evans has been working closely with Sheriff Washington to create a competitive compensation package.

His office released a statement about that plan that reads:

"We have been working on a comprehensive action plan, which emphasizes both retention and recruitment efforts, as well as the importance of offering competitive wages, which will be presented in the coming weeks. As a leader in this field, we are committed to finding solutions for the benefit of our county."

In addition to deputy positions, clerical jobs are also available.

If you'd like to work with the sheriff's office, you must be 18 or older with no felony convictions.

Click here to apply.