Wayne County public defenders strike for better pay and healthcare

For nearly a week, attorneys with Neighborhood Defender Service have been walking the picket line outside courthouses across Wayne County.

Those striking say they are fighting to keep their current healthcare benefits and receive pay raises that keep pace with inflation.

"We're not asking for more. We're asking for what we already have," said Jonathan Roberts, staff attorney with Neighborhood Defender Service.

But the strike could also affect the people who rely on these attorneys in court.

Neighborhood Defender Service represents people who cannot afford to hire their own lawyers and handles about half of Wayne County's felony cases.

"Ultimately, this struggle is their struggle. We aren't out here just for ourselves. We're out here for one in two people who are accused in Wayne County of crimes, and so many people are accused wrongfully," said Roberts.

The attorneys say they contacted clients and prepared their cases before walking off the job so supervisors could cover upcoming hearings.

One of those attorneys now faces a disciplinary hearing after missing a court appearance during the strike.

"I was surprised by that on the very first day to learn that a judge is already threatening to hold striking workers in contempt. I thought it was unnecessary, and I thought it was a bit vindictive," said Joe McGuire, staff attorney with Neighborhood Defender Service.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, a spokesperson for Neighborhood Defender Service issued the following statement, saying in part:

"NDS remains fully committed to bargaining in good faith and reaching a fair, long-term agreement that supports our dedicated staff. Recent claims that NDS is eliminating healthcare and offering only a 1% raise do not reflect our actual proposal. Our compensation structure combines scale adjustments with automatic step advancements to contractually guarantee every single employee at least a 3% annual wage increase. We have mathematically modeled our proposals to ensure that every single employee will see a net gain in take-home pay. Our clients' rights remain our absolute, uncompromised priority. To ensure that client representation continues uninterrupted during the strike, NDS has comprehensive contingency plans in place. Our managing attorneys and supervisors are stepping in to directly cover scheduled court appearances, Wayne County arraignments, and critical deadlines."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the 36th District Court for comment.