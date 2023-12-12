Wayne County prosecutors reviewing warrant request in Samantha Woll murder case

Second person of interest in custody for Samantha Woll murder

Second person of interest in custody for Samantha Woll murder

Second person of interest in custody for Samantha Woll murder

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday that it has received a warrant request in the case of Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president who was found stabbed to death in October.

The prosecutor's office did not provide details on the request but said it is being reviewed.

This comes two days after Detroit police confirmed a second person of interest was taken into custody. Authorities arrested another person on Nov. 8 but released them three days later.

Woll, 40, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Woll attended a wedding the night before and returned home from the wedding sometime after midnight. Investigators found no signs of forced entry into Woll's residence and believe she was stabbed inside her home before making her way out to her yard, where she was found.

In a press conference on Oct. 23, Detroit Police Chief James White said evidence suggests the crime was not motivated by antisemitism.