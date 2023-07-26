Wayne County man wins $2 million from scratch off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne County man recently won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Scorching Hot 7's instant game.

The 38-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Grove Mini Mart at 745 S. Grove Street in Ypsilanti.

"I had recently bought a couple of Scorching Hot 7's tickets and didn't win," said the lucky player. "I decided to try my luck again on a break from work, and I am really glad I did! I scratched the ticket in the parking lot and started shaking like a leaf when I saw the '2MIL' symbol. I FaceTimed my wife to show her the ticket because I knew she wouldn't believe me unless she saw the ticket too."

The player recently claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $1.4 million.

He says he plans to pay his bills, go on a vacation and save the rest.

"Winning doesn't feel real, and probably won't until our bills are paid," the player said.

Every $20 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes that range from $20 up to $2 million.