Wayne County man "started screaming" after winning $4M on scratch-off lottery ticket

A Wayne County man is $4 million richer after winning the top prize playing the Michigan Lottery's $4,000,000 Winner instant game.

The 50-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Superior Market, located at 5700 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor, after browsing the Michigan Lottery's website and spotting that none of the top prizes for the $4,000,000 Winner game had been claimed.

"I like playing the $30 games and saw on the prizes remaining page on MichiganLottery.com that $4,000,000 Winner still had all three top prizes remaining, so I went to the store to buy a ticket," said the player. "The store had three $4,000,000 Winner tickets left, so I bought all three, scratched the barcodes, and scanned the tickets."

After scanning his tickets, the lucky winner received a message instructing him to file a claim. He knew he had a big winner in his hands, but he says he was nervous to scratch the ticket.

"One of the tickets came back with a message to file a claim, so I knew I had to have won one of the big prizes, but I was too nervous to scratch the ticket," he said. "The next day, once I calmed down a bit, I scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app and started screaming when $4 million came up on the screen! It was unreal."

The 50-year-old elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million. With his winnings, he plans to take a trip, pay off his home and then save the rest.

Since the game debuted in December 2023, players have won more than $72 million playing $4,000,000 Winner, according to the Michigan Lottery. Every $30 ticket affords players the chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $92 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $4 million top prizes and 24 $15,000 prizes.