Wayne County health officials warn of invasive Asian tiger mosquito

Wayne County officials are monitoring the presence of the Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian tiger mosquito.

The species, which was first detected in Michigan in 2017 in an industrial area in Livonia along the I-96 corridor, is distinguishable by its black-and-white striped body. Unlike most mosquitoes, Asian tiger mosquitoes are active and bite during the daytime.

Wayne County health officials say Asian tiger mosquitoes are typically found in warmer sections of the U.S. and globally, and while they do not naturally occur in Michigan, changes to climate patterns can allow them to appear more frequently in northern U.S. states.

Health officials warn that this particular species can transmit viruses like dengue, chikungunya and Zika; though, currently, there is no evidence of local transmission of those viruses in Wayne County.

Officials say the continued presence of the Asian tiger mosquito highlights the importance of bite prevention and efforts to reduce breeding sites.

To report a mosquito hot spot, you can call Wayne County Environmental Health at 734-727-7400.

How you can protect yourself from mosquito bites

Empty standing water in items such as wading pools, tires, buckets, and containers

Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent according to label instructions

Repair and maintain window and door screens