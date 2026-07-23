Wayne County health officials detect West Nile virus in mosquito population

Wayne County, Michigan, is reporting its first detection of West Nile virus in 2026 among mosquito populations.

This is in addition to West Nile virus having been confirmed this year among mosquitoes in Bay, Kent, Midland, Ottawa and St. Clair counties, the Wayne County Public Health agency said on Wednesday.

"Finding West Nile Virus in mosquitoes is expected during mosquito season, but it is a reminder that the virus is active in our area and that preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect yourself," said Dr. Avani Sheth, Chief Medical Health Officer for Wayne County Public Health.

"We want people to continue enjoying the outdoors this summer. A few simple steps — using insect repellent and emptying standing water around your home—can make a big difference in preventing mosquito bites."

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States. The bite of an infected mosquito is what spreads the disease. There are routine mosquito test programs across the state that look for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.

So far this year, there have not been any confirmed human cases of the virus in Michigan. There were some in previous years.

Health officials say most people infected do not develop symptoms, but about 1 in 5 may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, 2 to 14 days after a mosquito bite. In some cases, particularly among adults 65 years and older, people with weakened immune systems, and those with certain chronic medical conditions, West Nile virus can result in meningitis or encephalitis (brain infection and swelling).

As there is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other health officials, say prevention of mosquito bites is the best approach.

The above video originally aired on June 2, 2026.