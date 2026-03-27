Wayne County resolution takes aim at toxic chemicals in hair products for Black women

A new resolution in Wayne County is taking aim at what supporters call a hidden health risk: toxic chemicals in hair products marketed to Black women.

Dubbed "Our Hair, Our Health," the measure is being led by Wayne County Commissioner Monique Baker McCormick, who says the effort is about more than beauty; it's about public health and equity.

"This is very personal to me," Baker McCormick said.

The resolution comes against the backdrop of a long and complex history surrounding Black hair. According to a report from Emory University, many Black Americans in the late 19th century turned to hair straightening to avoid discrimination. By the 1950s, chemical straighteners had become mainstream. The 1960s "Black is Beautiful" movement encouraged a return to natural hair, a shift that continues today alongside laws like the CROWN Act, which prohibits hair-based discrimination.

In Detroit, often referred to as the hair capital of the world, more Black women are embracing natural styles. Still, advocates say harmful chemicals remain a concern.

"We have to advocate for ourselves because if we don't, no one else will," Baker McCormick said.

Her resolution calls for clearer safety standards and seeks to ban certain harmful ingredients in hair products that she argues disproportionately affect Black women.

"We want it to be clear that they cannot have these cancer-causing toxic chemicals," she said. "Right now, it's optional. We don't want there to be any options on the table."

The proposal would require significant changes across the beauty industry. Some stylists say that while the intent is positive, the transition may not be simple.

"Will it be a bad thing? Absolutely not," said licensed cosmetologist Shaynae' Clark. "Will it be a good thing? Yes and no, because we're going to need something to substitute everything we use to do our hair."

The resolution also emphasizes the need for more education and culturally informed approaches within the industry.

"Get educated stylists so we can, as a whole and as a culture, really change the trajectory of what's happening in the industry," Clark said.

If adopted into law, Wayne County could become a national leader in regulating hair product safety. For now, supporters say the resolution is a starting point, one focused on raising awareness and protecting future generations.

"I think that focus is definitely here to stay," Clark said.