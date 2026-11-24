Wayne County Commissioner Glenn Anderson, who has spent more than two decades in local and state government, has died, his family announced on Tuesday.

Anderson's family posted on his social media page that the Democratic elected official had been battling stage four esophageal cancer in recent months that had become aggressive.

"Things went downhill too quickly for anyone to process. He wanted to spend the time he had left with his close family, but everyone was in his thoughts until the end. We thank everyone who has been part of his life. He touched many lives and we know that his memory will live on through so many," the family wrote.

Wayne County Commission official headshot

Instead of flowers, Anderson's family requested donations to a charity that supports research for rare forms of cancer.

Anderson, who represented Westland and parts of Livonia, was sworn in to the county commission in January 2016 and then elected to a full term that November. The longtime Westland resident remained on the board for 10 years until his death. He served on three committees: Ways & Means, Health & Human Services and Economic Development.

Prior to the county commission, he served on the Westland City Council from 1991 to 2000, as a state representative from 2001 to 2006 and as a state senator from 2007 to 2014. Prior to his time in office, Anderson worked for Ford Motor Company and had been a United Auto Workers union member since 1972.