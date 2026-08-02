Waterford Township mother, 2-month-old son drown in bathtub, police say

A mother and her 2-month-old son drowned in a bathtub in the Waterford Township apartment, police say.

Waterford Township police and fire crews responded to the Whispering Woods Apartments around 10:30 p.m. on July 31 for a reported drowning.

When they arrived at the apartment, authorities say they found a 36-year-old and her 2-month-old son in the bathtub. First responders performed life-saving measures, and both were taken to separate local hospitals, where they later died, police said.

Waterford Township Chief of Police Scott Underwood said an autopsy conducted by the Oakland County Medical Examiner confirmed that drowning was the cause of death for the mother and her child.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results.