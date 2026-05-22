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Waterford Township man dies in two-vehicle crash in Pontiac

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A driver was fatally injured, with his passenger seriously injured, in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pontiac, Michigan. 

Nahum Ponce Quevedo, 50, of Waterford Township, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after paramedics tended to him, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. An autopsy has been scheduled. 

His passenger, a 25-year-old Waterford Township woman, was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition on Friday. 

The crash happened about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and University Drive. Deputies said Quevedo was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR northbound on Woodward and collided with a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was westbound on University Drive. Deputies have not yet determined who had the right of way at the time. 

The driver of the Jeep, a 55-year-old Waterford Township man, was not injured, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. 

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