Waterford Township man dies in two-vehicle crash in Pontiac

A driver was fatally injured, with his passenger seriously injured, in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Pontiac, Michigan.

Nahum Ponce Quevedo, 50, of Waterford Township, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after paramedics tended to him, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. An autopsy has been scheduled.

His passenger, a 25-year-old Waterford Township woman, was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition on Friday.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and University Drive. Deputies said Quevedo was driving a 2006 Chevrolet HHR northbound on Woodward and collided with a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was westbound on University Drive. Deputies have not yet determined who had the right of way at the time.

The driver of the Jeep, a 55-year-old Waterford Township man, was not injured, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.