School bus driver shortage prompts route cancellations in Waterford

This week, the Waterford School District began a staggered schedule of bus cancellations due to a staffing shortage.

Adam Martin, the superintendent of Waterford Schools, says that, like many other districts across the state, they've been plagued by a bus driver shortage.

"We were every other day having to cancel at the last minute for our families, which put a great burden and strain on them," Martin said.

He says that's why the district had to start proactively canceling bus routes.

"The reason we did this was to make sure that all of the other routes were able to run in a predictable and timely way," Martin said.

Three routes were canceled on Monday. Four routes on Tuesday, and four routes will be canceled each day, Wednesday through Friday.

Martin says that last week they launched a hiring campaign and have already received dozens of applications. The district also increased wages to attract more bus drivers.

He says the hourly pay is based on experience, with a range from $21 to $24.75.

"We're covering full premiums on family health insurance for drivers that extends over the summer," Martin said.

The district hopes to start reducing bus route cancellations as soon as next week, and says it depends on how quickly new hires can get up to speed.

"If you're coming as an experienced bus driver who has a CDL, it could be as little as a week just getting to learn our route. We do offer CDL training to our drivers. We have trainers, so that can take up to three to four weeks," Martin said.

You can apply to be a bus driver on the district's website.