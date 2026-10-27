Waterford School District cancels bus routes on rotating basis over lack of drivers

The Waterford School District in Oakland County, Michigan, invoked a staggered schedule of bus route cancellations to work around a staffing shortage among bus drivers.

"We appreciate your patience as we navigate ongoing transportation staffing shortages and apologize for the disruptions," the district said in its announcement.

Three routes were canceled on Monday, the first day of that schedule. Four routes were canceled on Tuesday, and four routes will be canceled each day Wednesday through Friday. Families are asked to watch for bus schedule announcements in their ParentSquare notifications.

"We are actively hiring bus drivers. If you or someone you know is interested, please apply on our website today!" The district said.

The public school district in Waterford Township has about 6,700 students in grades PreK through 12.

The Michigan Department of Education says public school districts are not required by law to transport "regular education children," but there are rules to follow if they do provide transportation. There is also no state law specifying the maximum distance a student might need to walk to a bus stop or the maximum bus ride time for students in grades K-12.