Waterford police offering $10K reward for information in 2018 murder of Samantha Cosway

The Waterford Police Department says it is still investigating the 2018 murder of 24-year-old Samantha Oriana Cosway, and is hoping someone will come forward with information.

In partnership with Crime Stoppers, police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

Cosway was fatally shot between 8:40 p.m. and 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2018, in the area of LaSalle Avenue, west of Telegraph Road, near the Waterford-Pontiac city border. According to Crime Stoppers, Cosway was found lying in the street.

Investigators believe that there were witnesses in the area who saw or heard something.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford police Investigator Jenna Mamola at 248-618-7425 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-Speak Up.