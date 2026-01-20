Watch CBS News
Crime

Waterford police offering $10K reward for information in 2018 murder of Samantha Cosway

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The Waterford Police Department says it is still investigating the 2018 murder of 24-year-old Samantha Oriana Cosway, and is hoping someone will come forward with information.

In partnership with Crime Stoppers, police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

Cosway was fatally shot between 8:40 p.m. and 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2018, in the area of LaSalle Avenue, west of Telegraph Road, near the Waterford-Pontiac city border. According to Crime Stoppers, Cosway was found lying in the street.

Investigators believe that there were witnesses in the area who saw or heard something.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford police Investigator Jenna Mamola at 248-618-7425 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-Speak Up.

Samantha Cosway
Samantha Cosway Crime Stoppers of Michigan

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue