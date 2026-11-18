A motorcyclist from Waterford was injured after an SUV struck them in Bloomfield Township, police say.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department was dispatched to the area of Telegraph Road and Rose Boulevard on Tuesday at 6:01 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

Police say preliminary investigation shows that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Telegraph Road when it was struck by a Chevrolet Traverse, which was crossing the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road to enter a nearby shopping plaza.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old, was transported to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an 18-year-old resident of Farmington Hills, did not report any injuries, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, authorities say.

Bloomfield Township Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the exact circumstances of the crash with the assistance of the South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team, police say.

Bloomfield Township police are asking anyone who has witnessed the crash or has video footage to contact them at 248-433-7755.