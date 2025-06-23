Waterford man dies after vehicle-pedestrian crash in Oakland County

A pedestrian was struck and later died from his injuries in Waterford Township, Michigan.

The collision happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Cooley Lake Road and Hiller Road, according to the report from Waterford Police Department. Waterford Regional Fire Department also assisted on scene.

The victim was a 69-year-old Waterford man who was crossing Cooley Lake Road from the south side, and failed to yield the right of way to vehicle traffic, police said.

In the meantime, an 81-year-old White Lake Township man was driving a 2001 Ford Econoline van westbound on Cooley Lake Road and struck the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he later died.

"Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor as it relates to the driver of the van," the report said.

Waterford Police are continuing the investigation, and ask that anyone who has information about the crash contact Officer Miller at 248-618-6062.