Water service possibly interrupted Wednesday afternoon in part of Harper Woods

Water service in part of Harper Woods, Michigan, may be interrupted for several hours on Wednesday afternoon because of utility repairs, the city's department of public works said.

The city said it is sending crews at about 2 p.m. to work on multiple repairs near 21346 Littlestone Road and 21216 Littlestone Road. This area is east of Interstate 94.

While city officials expect the repairs to be completed by Wednesday evening, water service may be interrupted for about six hours in a multi-block area near the work site.

"Please do not wash clothes, shower/bathe, drink or use the water until repairs are complete," the DPW said. "Once water has been restored, you will need to flush the pipes until the water runs clear.

Motorists also are asked to watch for the utility crews near the work zone, as there will be barricades, crew members and support vehicles in the area. Water also may be over the roadway in places.