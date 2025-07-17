Water main repairs in progress in Madison Heights after multiple breaks on Wednesday

The cause of a series of water main breaks Wednesday in Madison Heights, Michigan, has been confirmed. But repairs are still in progress.

City officials gave that report in an update to residents Thursday morning on social media, corroborating what Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein said Wednesday.

"These breaks were caused by an equipment issue at a GLWA pump station located at Hall Road and Dequindre. The malfunction led to a phenomenon known as a water hammer, which significantly increased pressure in the system, especially along the Dequindre transmission main, where we receive our water supply," Thursday's report said.

"To give you an idea of the impact: the water pressure spiked well over 100 PSI, far beyond the typical 60–70 PSI our mains are built to handle."

Repairs were taking place Thursday morning at 1255 Jennifer, the city said. After that one is completed, the crews will go to 1604 Elliott and 32500 North Avis.

Repairs have been completed at the water main breaks on John R, Dequindre, Stephenson, West Farnum and Lenox.

"Residents & business owners affected will be notified door-to-door when water will be turned off," the city said. "If you are experiencing brown/discolored water, Please run the cold water tap until the water runs clear. If the problem persists, please contact DPS at 248-589-2294."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Great Lakes Water Authority for comment.