Two water main breaks in Mt. Clemens results in slick road conditions amid winter weather

During the coldest stretch of the year, it has become too cold to use salt on the roads, and in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, that is making for a frustrating situation as one neighborhood has been dealing with two separate water main breaks on Monday.

Most roads around Metro Detroit have some snow and ice on them, but Crest and Balmoral streets in Mt. Clemens have become more wintry than most.

Mt. Clemens announced that there were small water main breaks on the two residential streets early Monday. And while most residents in the area tell us their homes are fine. The roads are far from ideal.

"Every day, I've noticed this road doesn't get plowed or anything slippery and icy out here, and there's a ton of people walking out here. If there's water main breaks and it freezes over, it gets really bad, especially with a lot people parking in the roads," said Jacob Stimson.

It doesn't help that these water main breaks have come during the coldest week of the year, with temperatures not expected to eclipse freezing anytime soon.

"Oh, I'm kinda struggling out here, but it's OK. I know in Michigan we can swing from here to there, but on the days that it's really cold, I just try to stay inside," Bryan Page said.

"Just bundle up and wear a bunch of layers, this ain't my first winter in Michigan," Kyle Dedenbach told CBS Detroit.

City officials say repairs are scheduled for working hours on Tuesday.