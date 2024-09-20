Watch Live: Funeral service for fallen Michigan State Police officer Daniel Kerstetter

(CBS DETROIT) - The funeral service for fallen Michigan State Police motor carrier officer Daniel Kerstetter is being held Friday afternoon.

Kerstetter was killed when an SUV rear-ended his patrol vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near Dix on Sept. 13. Kerstetter died last weekend as a result of his injuries, while the driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old, was killed in the crash.

Kerstetter leaves behind a wife and three children.

"This didn't have to happen," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "We should be going about our day just like any other day and not going to lay our 57th member to rest because they were killed in a preventable traffic crash. I think that's the hardest part as you wrap your head around this whole thing. Danny's got a wife; he's got three kids, and you know, the youngest probably might not even remember Dad.

On Thursday, Kerstetter's family held a public viewing at Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park, where members of the Grosse Pointe community were joined by law enforcement from across the U.S. in paying their respects.

"It was important to show my respect and appreciation for what law enforcement does," said Kerstetter family friend Erin Savinov. "The Grosse Pointe community is an awesome community to be a part of, and when something tragic like this happens, we really do pull together and take care of our own."

CBS News Detroit is streaming Kerstetter's funeral at 2 p.m. from St. Paul Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

