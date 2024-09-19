Funeral service for fallen Michigan State Police officer to be held Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of fallen Michigan State Police officer Daniel Kerstetter held a public viewing in Grosse Pointe Park on Thursday.

Kerstetter was killed when his patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a 38-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer while he was conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near Dix last Friday. Police say the woman struck the median wall, continued down the highway and struck the patrol vehicle. Kerstetter died over the weekend as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Ford Explorer was killed.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw says this preventable death has devastated the family and shocked the law enforcement community. Shaw says the senseless tragedy was completely avoidable, which makes Kerstetter's death so difficult.

"This didn't have to happen," Shaw says. "We should be going about our day just like any other day and not going to lay our 57th member to rest because they were killed in a preventable traffic crash. I think that's the hardest part as you wrap your head around this whole thing. Danny's got a wife; he's got three kids, and you know, the youngest probably might not even remember Dad.

Shaw says he's been sounding the alarm about dangerous driving for years.

"All the things we kind of talk about are all senseless and preventable, and I think that's what makes it harder for all families that are affected by this," Shaw said.

Kerstetter's family held a public viewing at Verheyden Funeral Home, with law enforcement from all across the U.S. showing up to pay their respects.

"It's remarkable the brother and sisterhood that we will see in the next few days because we all know we could be next," Shaw said.

Members of the Grosse Pointe community also paid their respects Thursday.

"It was important to show my respect and appreciation for what law enforcement does," said family friend Erin Savinov. "The Grosse Pointe community is an awesome community to be a part of, and when something tragic like this happens, we really do pull together and take care of our own."

Shaw says he understands this is a difficult time for Kerstetter's family as well as for his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

"We've had quite a few people that have been providing support for all of us," Shaw said. "Sometimes you just got to sit down and let it out."

On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that all U.S. and Michigan flags within the Michigan Capitol Complex and public buildings and grounds be lowered to half-staff on Friday to honor Kerstetter's life.

"Officer Daniel M. Kerstetter was a proud family man and dedicated public servant," said Whitmer in a statement. "As a Motor Carrier Officer of the MSP, he served honorably and kept our roads safe. In a past life, as assistant equipment manager for his beloved Detroit Red Wings, he was a 'vibrant' member of the team. We mourn his loss, and our hearts are with his wife, Katie, their three children, and all those who were lucky enough to know and serve with him."

Kerstetter's funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms at 2 p.m. Friday.