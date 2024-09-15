Michigan State Police trooper to be taken off life support following crash

(CBS DETROIT) — Motor Carrier Officer Daniel Kerstetter will be taken off life support following Friday's fatal crash on I-75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say the decision to take Kerstetter off life support is pending the completion of his family's decision to donate his organs.

Kerstetter,45, joined the Michigan State Police in 2023.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on I-75 near Dix Highway in Lincoln Park. Kerstetter had pulled a semi-truck over for a traffic violation.

While on the shoulder of the highway, Kerstetter's vehicle was rear-ended by a 38-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer. Police say she struck the median wall, continued down the highway and struck the patrol vehicle.

Kerstetter was in the front seat of his vehicle with his seatbelt on when the crash happened. He was pinned between his vehicle and the semi-truck and had to be extricated from his vehicle.

The 38-year-old woman driving the explorer died as a result of the crash. The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Police are still investigating the incident.