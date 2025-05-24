Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Union FC Macomb

Detroit City FC's USL W League side is set for its 2025 home opener on Saturday, welcoming Union FC Macomb in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The match can be streamed for free on CBSDetroit.com.

The match is the second of a Saturday doubleheader at Keyworth Stadium, with the men's USL Championship side getting the party started at 4 p.m. against Eastern Conference leaders Charleston Battery FC.

Since forming a women's side in 2020, Detroit City FC has a record of 3-2-0 in their first home match of the season, most recently defeating Flint City AFC 2-1 on May 18, 2024.

In Detroit City FC's first match of the 2025 USL W League season, the squad fell 2-1 on the road to AFC Ann Arbor. Despite taking the lead after halftime through a cleverly worked play between Abby Werthman and Kayla Addison, Le Rouge would concede two quickfire goals to the hosts, dropping the points. This was Le Rouge's first regular-season loss in the USL W League since losing 5-0 to Flint City AFC on June 17, 2023.

Union FC Macomb is a new face in the USL W League for 2025. The club started play on the men's side in USL League Two last year and finished 7th in the Great Lakes Division. Union FC Macomb already has two matches under their belt this season, starting with a 2-1 loss on the road to AFC Ann Arbor on May 9, and rebounding with a 2-1 win at home against Kalamazoo FC on May 11.

Detroit City FC supporters will be familiar with a few faces on the Union FC Macomb roster, with former Le Rouge players Shannon McCarthy, Lilley Bosley, and Kiera Billis all suiting up for them this summer.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.