Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Toledo Villa FC

Detroit City FC hosts Toledo Villa FC on Wednesday evening at Keyworth Stadium for a midweek fixture between two sides looking for their first win of the season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and the match can be streamed for free on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into Wednesday night off of a 0-0 draw with Union FC Macomb in the club's 2025 USL W League home opener. Detroit City FC was dangerous in the first 25', seeing two chances ring off the post, but allowed Macomb back into the game with their failure to convert chances into goals.

Detroit City FC goalkeeper Allison LaPoint came up huge for her side in her second start of the season, making crucial saves in both halves to keep the score level at 0-0, and earn a point for Le Rouge.

Toledo Villa has struggled to start its first season in the USL W League, starting 2025 off with two losses in its first two matches: 3-1 to Kalamazoo FC and 3-0 to Midwest United FC. Longtime fans of Detroit City FC will remember Toledo Villa FC from the 2019 NPSL season, when the Detroit City FC men's team defeated Toledo twice: 6-0 at historic Keyworth Stadium and 5-0 on the road.

Three players rostered for Toledo Villa FC formerly played for Le Rouge: goalkeeper Deighton Wamer and forwards Ellie Pool and Rylee Clark. Pool made 21 appearances for Le Rouge, scoring five and assisting, while Clark made 10 appearances and Wamer

nine.

It's a quick turnaround for Detroit City FC, with the squad hosting Midwest United FC on Saturday night at historic Keyworth Stadium. A win in both matches for Le Rouge would be the kickstart to the season that's needed if David Dwahy and his side want to repeat as Central Conference champions in 2025.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.