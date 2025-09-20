Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Lexington SC

Detroit City Football Club begins a four-match homestand this Saturday evening in an inter-conference matchup against Lexington SC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit enters this match after a weekend off, having last played on Sept. 10 away against New Mexico United. Last time out, it was a difficult night for DCFC as they dropped three points, losing 4-0. Detroit City had a strong attack in the early minutes of the match, but could not match the New Mexico tempo, as the hosts would pick up two goals in each half.

With six matches remaining in the regular season, Detroit must start picking up three points per match if it intends to host a playoff game at Keyworth Stadium. Le Rouge sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference on 32 points. Currently in front of Detroit are fifth-place Hartford Athletic on 35 points and fourth-place North Carolina FC on 36 points. DCFC is ahead of seventh-place Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC by one point and five points ahead of Rhode Island FC, who sit on the playoff cutline.

Saturday will be Detroit City's final match against a Western Conference side this regular season. Overall, Detroit City has won three games, lost two, and drawn two against Western Conference sides. Keyworth Stadium has seen one of those wins and two of the draws.

In its first season in the USL Championship, Lexington SC finds itself in a situation similar to Le Rouge, sitting sixth in a competitive Western Conference table. With 32 points, the Kentucky team is tied with fifth-place El Paso Locomotive FC, one point behind third and fourth-place New Mexico United and San Antonio FC, and one point ahead of seventh and eighth-place Phoenix Rising FC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Lexington entered this matchup on Saturday off a 1-1 draw at home to Orange County SC. The hosts would dominate the first half at Lexington SC Stadium, but it would be Orange County going into the break with a 1-0 lead off a goal in the third minute of stoppage time. Lexington's high-pressure attack would finally yield a goal in the 59th minute, as Forster Ajago would put the shot away into the bottom corner to level the game and see the points shared.

The Kentucky-based side will see a familiar face on the Detroit roster this Saturday, as Ates Diouf is currently loaned out from The Greens. The Senegalese attacker had made 60 appearances over the 2023 and 2024 season for Lexington, racking up 25 goals and six assists. The terms of his loan to DCFC prevent Diouf from participating in the match on Saturday.

Detroit City continues its homestand next weekend, hosting playoff-bound Louisville City FC. Kickoff from Keyworth on Sept. 27 is set for 7 PM. Tickets for all Detroit City games are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.