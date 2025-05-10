Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic

Detroit City Football Club's four-game road trip continues this weekend, as they travel to face off against Eastern Conference rival Hartford Athletic. Kickoff from Trinity Health Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this match off a 4-0 loss to Chicago Fire FC in the 110th Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. It was a difficult night for Detroit, as the Fire controlled possession throughout the match, capitalized on turnovers, and did not let Detroit get anything going in the attacking third.

The loss on Wednesday marked Detroit's first loss in any competition since the 2-0 loss at Louisville City FC on March 29. The loss also moves Detroit's record away from Keyworth to three wins, two losses, and one draw.

Hartford Athletic has had a rough start to the 2025 season, and it is currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. With only three points on the season, Hartford is already 12 points behind Detroit City, which currently sits in fourth place.

Last time out, Hartford fell on the road to Charleston Battery 4-2. Jordan Scarlett scored the opener in the sixth minute for Hartford, but three unanswered goals for Charleston saw them down 3-1 an hour into the match. A Michee Ngalina converted penalty closed the gap to 3-2, but a Charleston goal in the 65th would seal the match for the home side.

Detroit City and Hartford Athletic will face off in the USL Jägermeister Cup later this season, as both sides are in Group 4. After one group stage game, Hartford sits second in the group, right in front of Detroit City. Hartford is currently ahead on goal differential.

Hartford and Detroit have faced off on six occasions since 2022. Detroit holds an advantage in the overall series with three wins, two draws, and one Hartford win. Last season, Hartford won its first game of the series at home with a 1-0 lead in late July. A month later, in the return match at Keyworth, the two sides played to a 1-1 draw.

Detroit's road trip concludes next Sunday when they travel to face Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Le Rouge will return to Keyworth Stadium on May 24 to take on Charleston Battery. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.