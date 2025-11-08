Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Detroit City Football Club continues its journey in the 2025 USL Championship playoffs this Saturday, Nov. 8, as it travels to Pennsylvania to face off against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV), with an additional live radio stream available on SiriusXM Channel 390/Online Channel 980. For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City continues its season after a stunning 1-0 upset of the top seed and Players Shield Winners, Louisville City FC. Devon Amoo-Mensah would pick up the game's only goal off a Ryan Williams corner kick, which Jay Chapman tipped to Devon Amoo-Mensah at the back post, who found the back of the net to give Detroit City the match-winning goal. The second half would see Louisville on a full-on attack, but the Detroit back line would stand tall, none more than goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña, who made multiple crucial saves to ensure the clean sheet and Detroit's advancement in the playoffs.

The victory for Detroit is statistically the most significant upset in USL Championship Playoff history. Louisville achieved its first undefeated regular season at home, nearly doubling Le Rouge's points with 73 compared to Detroit's 37 over their 30-game schedule, which meant the 36-point gap between the two sides was the biggest in USL Championship Playoffs history. The win is also DCFC's first win at Lynn Family Stadium, previously losing all five matches by a 14-2 aggregate score.

Pittsburgh advanced on to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 4-2 penalty scoreline over Hartford Athletic last week. After finishing the full 90 minutes plus the extra time still level at 0-0, the sides would be off to penalties. It would be Pittsburgh Goalkeeper Eric Dick making a massive stop to start the shootout, and his team would back him, converting all four of their spot kicks.

These two sides have playoff history already, as it was just two years ago that Detroit City traveled to Highmark Stadium to take on the number one seed and Players Shield winners, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, in the first round. Detroit City would go on and stun the USL Championship community by claiming its first-ever USL Championship playoff victory, as Dominic Gasso's goal in the 78th minute would see Le Rouge claim a 1-0 win.

These two sides split the season series 1-1-1 this season. The first match of the three was in the Jäegermeister Cup at Keyworth, and it would be Darren Smith scoring the game's only goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to give Detroit City a 1-0 victory. In the only match at Highmark Stadium, goals in the 37th and 66th minutes would see Pittsburgh walk away with the three points. And in the final match at Keyworth back in July, the two sides played to a 0-0 draw.

The winner of this match will advance on to the Eastern Conference Finals, facing the winner of the North Carolina FC-Rhode Island FC next weekend.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.