Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery

Detroit City Football Club heads out on the road this weekend for an Eastern Conference battle against Charleston Battery. The action from Patriots Point Soccer Stadium kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this match off a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Loudoun United last Saturday. A well-played game from both backlines saw few opportunities for either team's attack. Still, a turnover in the first minute of second-half stoppage time led to a Loudoun United opportunity in the box, which they converted into the match's only goal.

Only four teams remain in the race to clinch the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, and Detroit City is right in the middle of all the action. Le Rouge currently sits in eighth place with 35 points, which, if the season ended today, would secure them a playoff spot and a trip to face Players' Shield winner Louisville City FC in the first round. But work still needs to be done, as ninth-place Indy Eleven and tenth-place Tampa Bay Rowdies are still in the hunt for that playoff spot. A Detroit City win, coupled with losses or draws from those two sides, will be enough to see DCFC book their place in the playoffs this week.

The Charleston Battery enters this match comfortably secure in second place in the Eastern Conference, riding a five-match unbeaten streak in league play. Last time out for the Battery, it would be Charleston walking away with a massive 5-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Monday. After unplayable conditions caused the original match to be abandoned at halftime on Saturday, the teams replayed the game on Monday, and Charleston came out firing with three goals within the first 25 minutes from Aaron Molloy, MD Myers, and Emilio Ycaza. Nathan Dossantos and Viggo Ortiz would be the second-half goal scorers to see Charleston walk away with a vital three points.

Detroit holds a slight 3-2-2 advantage in the all-time series against Charleston, but it was the Battery walking away with the three points back in May when these two teams last met. Jay Chapman opened the scoring in the second minute for Detroit City, but Charleston scored three unanswered goals to walk away with the three points in a 3-1 victory.

Detroit City concludes the 2025 USL Championship regular season next Saturday at Tampa Bay Rowdies. The kickoff from Al Lang Stadium on October 25 is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City FC games are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

