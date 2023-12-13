Watch CBS News
Detroit mayor to discuss waste management plan across the city

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to discuss plans to prioritize waste management across the city Wednesday. 

The plan is to include an increase in collection service levels at zero cost to residents. 

Collection days for trash such as bulk, recycling, yard waste, and construction debris will double in frequency and reduce blight in communities, city officials said. 

This is set to provide more jobs in Detroit. 

