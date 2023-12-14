Detroit mayor proposes trash pickup plan, potential cost increase for residents

(CBS DETROIT) - Many people in Detroit say they are fed up with trash that's been sitting on their streets for months and are complaining their garbage isn't being picked up by the city.

Now, City of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has a new plan that he says will clean up those neighborhoods.

Under Duggan's proposed plan, bulk trash pickup would be collected weekly, along with recycling and yard waste, all of which are typically picked up once every two weeks.

"I think it's time Detroiters get the same level of service they get in the surrounding communities," said Duggan.

The new proposal would also include pickup of any construction debris and waste left on side streets, which the city does not currently collect.

"If someone puts out more than two yards of construction debris, something more than a small project, we will ticket them, we will fine them and we will charge them to haul it away," Duggan stated.

This would cost the city around $12 million more a year.

Those funds would come from reprioritizing the city's annual budget.

Residents would also see a roughly $60 increase in their waste fee a year if the plan is approved. If it is not approved, there will be zero additional cost for taxpayers.

Right now, Duggan says the city spends nearly $28 million each year on crews to pick up garbage in Detroit neighborhoods.

"The garbage is still out there, and it affects these kids psychologically. When people come to visit your house, someone who isn't even from your neighborhood dumped it on the vacant lot, and nobody is picking it up. I'd like to say Detroit deserves a higher level of cleanliness," said Duggan.

Detroit City Council will be making the final decision on the plan. That vote will take place in January. It's a decision that will stay in effect until 2029.