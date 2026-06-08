Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office accused of firing whistleblowers in two new lawsuits
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is facing two lawsuits accusing it of violating whistleblower protection laws.
Both lawsuits filed last week were brought by former employees from the department's human resources sector. The lawsuits allege the employees were fired for speaking out against hiring practices they claim forced them to lie about unqualified applicants.
"She was the person attesting to these qualifications, but they made it so she was unable to attest to those, and as soon as she raised those concerns, that's when she was placed on administrative leave," said Adam Dreder, attorney for one of the plaintiffs.
According to the complaint filed on behalf of Chamane Williams, a new hiring process in February 2025 allegedly forced Williams to rubber-stamp applicants with background checks she knew didn't meet state standards. Dreher says the sheriff's office restricted Williams from seeing these background documents after she started speaking up.
"It still remained her responsibility to attest to those qualifications, which she was unable to do without seeing those background checks," Dreher said.
Williams went to the county with her concerns in June 2025, according to the lawsuit. The sheriff's office put her on paid leave four months later. She was fired in March 2026 for violations that led to a deputy working while being unlicensed, and for being untruthful when questioned about it, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, a county investigation into the hiring process found no violations of state laws, requirements, or county policies, and didn't find that Williams' supervisors created a hostile work environment after she started expressing concerns.
The other lawsuit accuses the sheriff's office of similar hiring practices and harassment for speaking up. That complaint alleges that the plaintiff was fired because of her age and race, and that she was also a whistleblower.
Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer issued a statement:
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is aware of the recently filed litigation. I have been able to review the circumstances in both of these matters. I want to emphasize that personnel matters can be deeply difficult, and we recognize the real human impact these situations carry for everyone involved. It is also important we share accurate information as we hold public trust in the highest regard.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office hiring practices and standards have remained consistent, grounded in law, and fully compliant with the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) requirements and state standards. All individuals hired under both the previous administration and my administration have met all applicable standards and state requirements.
Additionally, the WCSO recently underwent a statewide MCOLES audit and received positive remarks, passing without issue. The auditor specifically noted that "the agency meets the current compliance standards in all areas reviewed," and that our background investigations, employee history records, and policies demonstrate that we place a high priority on employing officers who uphold the desired law enforcement standards. We are very supportive of audit processes to ensure law enforcement standards are followed with all employees and appreciate the work being done around this across the state.
When policy violations occur and evidence substantiates the need for disciplinary action, we have an obligation to act. That obligation exists to protect the office, limit county liability, and most importantly, to safeguard our community.
Many of the allegations raised in the litigation are simply not accurate, and we are confident the evidence will speak for itself.
Any further questions should be directed to the Washtenaw County Corporate Counsel.