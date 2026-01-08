Watch CBS News
Washtenaw County man wins $1M Powerball runner-up prize

A Powerball lottery player in Washtenaw County is $1 million richer after having won a runner-up prize in a recent drawing. 

Brian Bauer, 69, of Saline, matched the five white balls in the Dec. 10, 2025, drawing: 10-16-29-33-69. Bauer bought his ticket on the Michigan Lottery's website. 

"I usually buy a few Powerball tickets online every week," Bauer said. "After the drawing, I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery that said to log in to my account to view my prize, and I was shocked because I knew it meant I must have won big. 

"When I logged in and saw $1 million pending in my account, I was so excited! Winning a prize like this takes the pressure off, and I'm grateful that I will be able to share it with the people I love."  

Bauer plans to share his winnings with his friends and family. 

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece. A Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, with a maximum of $2 million added for $1. For another $1, a Double Play can be added to a Powerball ticket, giving a player a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawings. 

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. 

