Multiple fire departments respond to Oakland County barn fire

Multiple fire departments were called to a barn fire in Oakland County, Michigan, given the remote location of the scene and lack of fire hydrant connections.

The Lyon Township Fire Department, which led the response, said the barn fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Deer Creek subdivision. Smoke and flames were visible through the roof when they arrived.

"Due to the area lacking fire hydrants, LTFD requested mutual aid from multiple departments," the report said.

Those assisting on the scene included South Lyon Fire, Salem Township Fire, Green Oak Township Fire, Brighton Area Fire, Wixom Fire, Novi Fire, Milford Fire, Highland Township Fire, Commerce Township Fire, Northfield Township Fire, Northville Township and Franklin Fire.

Hamburg Township Fire Department provided backup support to cover Northfield Township.

Scenes from a barn fire May 28, 2025, in Oakland County, Michigan. Lyon Township Fire Department

No injuries were reported.

