Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple fire departments respond to Oakland County barn fire

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories
Shooting near a Detroit high school; Detroit Grand Prix weekend begins; and more top stories 04:00

Multiple fire departments were called to a barn fire in Oakland County, Michigan, given the remote location of the scene and lack of fire hydrant connections. 

The Lyon Township Fire Department, which led the response, said the barn fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Deer Creek subdivision. Smoke and flames were visible through the roof when they arrived. 

"Due to the area lacking fire hydrants, LTFD requested mutual aid from multiple departments," the report said. 

Those assisting on the scene included South Lyon Fire, Salem Township Fire, Green Oak Township Fire, Brighton Area Fire, Wixom Fire, Novi Fire, Milford Fire, Highland Township Fire, Commerce Township Fire, Northfield Township Fire, Northville Township and Franklin Fire. 

Hamburg Township Fire Department provided backup support to cover Northfield Township. 

barn-fire-slider.jpg
Scenes from a barn fire May 28, 2025, in Oakland County, Michigan. Lyon Township Fire Department

No injuries were reported.
 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.