Washington state man sentenced to prison for 2013 Michigan sexual misconduct case

A Washington state man who was on the run for more than a decade was sentenced to prison in a 2013 criminal sexual conduct case in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 35-year-old Jared Matthew Lodholm was sentenced to 15 and a half months in prison on Tuesday after pleading no contest to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated indecent exposure and absconding on bond. Lodholm will then be on probation for five years when he completes his sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender.

State prosecutors say that in June 2013, Lodholm was at the Electric Forest Music Festival when he exposed himself and groped a 21-year-old woman. He was arrested at the scene.

State prosecutors say Lodholm bonded out of jail in 2013 and fled the state of Michigan. More than 10 years later, in April 2025, U.S. Marshals in Utah arrested him, and he voluntarily returned to Michigan. However, Lodholm fled the state again after bonding out a second time, and U.S. Marshals arrested him in Washington state in August 2025. This time, he was extradited to Michigan.

In addition to his sentencing, Lodholm is ordered to pay $7,033 in restitution, the cost of the extradition from Washington state.

"This sentencing would not have been possible without the coordination of the Oceana County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, prosecutors in my office, and the U.S. Marshals Service who tracked down and apprehended this individual not once, but twice," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "We will continue to hold sexual assault offenders accountable, no matter how much time has passed or how far they have fled."