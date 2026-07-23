Warren woman pleads in animal abuse case after 20 dogs, 4 turtles found in "deplorable conditions"

A Warren, Michigan, woman has pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges after law enforcement found 20 dogs and four turtles living in "deplorable conditions" in her home.

On July 22, 57-year-old Michelle Reyntiens pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more animals, a four-year felony, Macomb County prosecutors said.

The case began earlier this year, when the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Warren police executed the search warrant on Feb. 12 at a home on the 14000 block of Hobart Avenue.

Law enforcement seized nine adult dogs and 11 puppies, each a Pomeranian-Shih Tzu mix, as well as four red-eared slider turtles.

The animals were forfeited on March 11 and became the property of Macomb County Animal Control, prosecutors said.

"Animal cruelty is not a mistake — it is a crime. My office will continue to stand up for animals and prosecute those who fail to provide the care and protection they are legally and morally required to give," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Reyntiens will be sentenced on Sept. 11.