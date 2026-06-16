Warren woman arrested after 2 unattended toddlers found outside, unrelated assault of man

A mother is facing charges after two children, both under age 2, were found outside by themselves near an apartment building in Macomb County, Michigan, local police said.

The children are currently safe and Child Protective Services has been notified.

The Warren Police Department said they got reports on Monday afternoon about the two unattended toddlers seen near the Warren Manor apartments. As officers arrived to investigate, they found two children wandering outside who "appeared neglected," the police department said.

Police began looking for the children's parents or guardians. In the meantime, a domestic dispute broke out in an apartment building's basement. Officers said they intervened in that altercation, arresting a woman on the allegation that she was attempting to assault her adult son.

"It was only after the arrest that investigators discovered the suspects involved in the altercation were related to the unsupervised children," police said.

Specifically, the woman who was arrested on the attempted assault charge was discovered to also be the mother of the unattended children. She was then arrested on a child neglect charge, police said.